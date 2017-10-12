Editing "The Square," 2017 Palme D'Or Winner at Cannes

This year’s Palme d’Or winner at the Cannes Film Festival was the sharp, provocative satire The Square, written and directed by Ruben Östlund. It is the story of a museum curator surrounded by ultra-modern art who creates personal and professional chaos with some impulsive decisions. On the MPAA website Where to Watch, I did a two-part interview with the film’s editor, Jacob Secher Schulsinger. Highlights below:

When, if ever, should the audience notice the editing? How does the editing help define the film’s world?

There is an old quote saying that in a good movie you do not notice the editing, and I think that's some old-school nonsense that belongs to a distant era where the filmmakers' fear was that the audience would discover the illusion. But people, especially nowadays, are not dumb. They know they are watching an illusion and they want to be taken on a journey.

Of course, each edit or cut itself shouldn't be something an audience should see or sit and contemplate, but I think some edits should be felt. One should feel that it is people with feelings and attitudes that have made the film and not some generic editing machine following the guidelines of how to make invisible edits. Film editing is so much about rhythm, much more than I first thought when I started out. Rhythm is a bit intangible, but it is something we all feel. Movies have beats. Right away when a movie starts you create a contract with the audience, an expectation of a certain beat or certain flow of edits or rhythm as I like to call it. That rhythm has to be kept. You can diverge to create dynamic but the beat is the heartline of the movie and if you don’t keep it up it will flatline. I think everybody will know what I am talking about. You just feel when a movie doesn’t have the right rhythm. You might get bored because it is moving too slow or feel it is superficial because it is moving too fast. Like music, it has to flow right to touch you. You can analyze it and come with rational explanations why the rhythm is off. A shot can be too long or a point has come across that doesn’t need repetition and so on, but often I experience in the final stages of editing that it comes down to an intuitive feeling of rhythm. You just know when the film feels right.

The movie includes scenes with a real ape and with a man acting like an ape. What were the challenges in creating those moments?

The actor who imitates the monkey in the big dinner scene did such an amazing job. It is probably the most impressive performance I have seen as an editor....To be honest we joked that we had a much harder time with the real ape, who simply didn't act like an ape quite as well.

How has the technology changed since you began editing? What were you able to do on this film that you had not been able to do before?

I used Adobe Premiere for the first time on Force Majeure, and now I used it on The Square, and the program has so many possibilities for manipulating your footage which have started to affect the way I work. On both Force Majeure and The Square we did a lot of image manipulation. Everything from changing the speeds of a clip or even just a few frames, to masking objects or extras in and out of shots, and other small tricks that can improve the flow of a shot or scene. Back in the days, a lot of these things would have to be done by an effect house or wouldn’t be possible at all, but due to technological advances you can now do it right in the editing software, and pretty fast. Premiere, for instance, enables you to work smoothly with After Effects and Photoshop, which I feel has opened up for me a new range of creative possibilities as an editor. The job has and always will be about telling a story; you have to sift through the footage and find the bits and pieces that, when strung together, make for the best rendering of the director's vision.

As an editor, you are orchestrating information. Some information comes as lines. Some like sounds, and some like images. But since you can now manipulate those bits and pieces of information so much and in so many interesting ways, it has become part of my creative process to also take these possibilities into consideration. A dialogue exchange in a single shot that doesn't quite feel authentic might feel better if the pause between one sentence and the next is a bit longer -- and this can be achieved by slowing down a few frames. Or maybe a shot might have a totally different visceral feeling if you add a camera move, or do a split screen, and change how the shot plays out. You can basically change the mise en scène sometimes. In many ways, part of the process that takes place on set can now happen in the edit suite, both directly in Adobe Premiere (editing software) and also through how it communicates with other Adobe software programs for image manipulation.