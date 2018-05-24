8 Editors Share The Skin Care Products They Use Religiously

Anna McGrady, 27, Analytics Editor

Damon Dahlen/HuffPost

"I like to keep my morning and evening skin routines simple and streamlined -- what can I say, I love sleep! I use witch hazel as my face wash, simply squeezing onto a cotton ball and moving around my whole face in small, circular motions. I don't have much loyalty to a particular brand and have so far been pretty satisfied with the generic. I usually do this before I brush my teeth so once I'm done I can put my face lotion on right away. In the evenings, I use Garnier's Ultra-Lift Miracle Sleeping Cream, which is supposed to help reduce fine lines. It's definitely thicker and oilier than something I'd use during the day. I scoop a pearl-size amount onto the tip of my finger and tap little dots onto my T-zone, the tip of my nose, cheeks, and chin. I then brush the lotion into my skin with quick, upward motions.



I don't wear any makeup, but sometimes I like to splurge on fun skin care items like the Laneige lip sleeping mask (small pink container). Right before I go to bed, I apply a thick layer on my lips. In the morning you wipe off the mask with a tissue and all of the dead skin has been removed (slightly gross, but effective)! In the morning, I apply witch hazel using the same method as in the evening and then put on my day cream. I LOVE Neutrogena's Hydro Boost Water Gel because it goes on smooth and isn't oily at all (but still super moisturizing). I get enough to cover the tip of my finger and dot all over my face before spreading it out in quick, upward motions. After that, it's a little lip balm and I'm out the door!"