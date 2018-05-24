STYLE & BEAUTY
8 Editors Share The Skin Care Products They Use Religiously

These makeup-free photos are a testament to how good these picks are.
By Julia Brucculieri and Damon Dahlen

There’s no such thing as a one-size-fits-all skin care routine. 

With so many products on the market, figuring out what to use on your skin can be overwhelming and confusing. The process of trial and error can seem never-ending. On top of that, there’s always going to be some new cream or serum or oil that promises to make us all look like airbrushed models. 

To find out what people really use on their faces to look their best, we asked a few of our editors to share their skin care routines with us. Oh, and we asked them to pose for some makeup-free photos, too. 

Below, eight HuffPost editors let us in on their skin care secrets, revealing the products ― high-end, drugstore, and everything in between ― that they use on a daily basis. 

  • Kate Auletta, 35, Senior Editor, Culture & Parenting
    "I've become a total The Ordinary addict. I tried it on a whim about 6 months ago and I definitely see a change in my skin. I
    Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    "I've become a total The Ordinary addict. I tried it on a whim about 6 months ago and I definitely see a change in my skin. I use the routine they recommend for general dryness and signs of age. My mornings: I rinse my face in the shower with water, no soap. Then I put a small drop of Buffet on first, followed by the Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5. I'll add a drop or two of the Caffeine Solution to my fingers and pat them under my eyes. I let that soak in and then put on a drop of the Rose Hip oil.

    A few times a week at night, I'll wash my face with this Kate Sommerville exfoliator, which is expensive but works wonders. Seriously, my skin feels so clean yet hydrated after using it. Then I'll add a drop of Buffet, followed by the Granactive Retinoid. I let that soak in and then put a drop of the rose hip oil on my face. I wake up in the morning with supple, hydrated skin, and I swear my wrinkles are less defined."
  Kate described her skin type as sensitive. Her go-to products (from left to right) include:
    Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Kate described her skin type as sensitive. Her go-to products (from left to right) include: Kate Somerville ExfoliKate Intensive Exfoliating Treatment, $24; The Ordinary Buffet serum, $14.80; The Ordinary Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5, $6.80; The Ordinary Caffeine Solution 5% + EGCG, $6.70; The Ordinary Granactive Retinoid 5% In Squalene, $13.90; The Ordinary 100% Organic Cold-Pressed Rose Hip Seed Oil, $9.80.
  • Ashley Calloway, 30, former Opinion Editor
    "I have combination skin, and my dermatologist recently put me on this regimen to deal with my occasional pimple and hyperpig
    Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    "I have combination skin, and my dermatologist recently put me on this regimen to deal with my occasional pimple and hyperpigmentation. During my morning shower, I wash my face with the CeraVe Hydrating Facial Cleanser and then pat it dry with a hand towel that I only use for my face. After I'm out of the shower, I put a couple of squeezes of the NeoStrata Oily Skin Solution on a cotton pad and apply that. After that dries, I put on the Aveeno daily moisturizer, and let that dry while I'm getting dressed and then put on makeup if I'm wearing it that day.

    When I get home, I take off most of my makeup with a facial wipe, if necessary, and then wash my face with the hydrating cleanser again during my evening shower. Once I'm out of the shower, I'll use a pea-sized drop of the tretinoin cream. Once that dries, I'll put on the CeraVe Facial Moisturizing Lotion. Depending on how my skin feels or how lazy I feel, I may skip any or all of these steps except the Aveeno daily moisturizer in the morning and the CeraVe Hydrating Facial Cleanser at night."
  Ashley's routine (left to right) includes:
    Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Ashley's routine (left to right) includes: Aveeno Positively Radiant Sheer Daily Moisturizer, $13.89; CeraVe Hydrating Facial Cleanser, $15.27; Tretinoin Cream, prescription; CeraVe Facial Moisturizing Lotion, $13.49; NeoStrata Oily Skin Solution, $32.
  • Lindsay Holmes, 28, Senior Wellness Editor
    "I wash my face every morning with Aveeno's Skin Brightening Daily Scrub (usually in the shower) and then pat dry with a towe
    Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    "I wash my face every morning with Aveeno's Skin Brightening Daily Scrub (usually in the shower) and then pat dry with a towel once I'm done. After that, I apply Fresh's Umbrian Clay Purifying facial toner using a cotton pad. I never used to have a toner in my skin care routine, but it's made an amazing difference for my pores and I feel like it primes my face better for my other products and makeup. Once I let the toner set on my face -- I usually wait about two minutes or so -- I apply Fresh's Lotus Youth Preserve face cream with Super 7 Complex. It's not my favorite moisturizer in the world, but I love how it smells -- it seriously reminds me of summer -- and it's lightweight. I have dry skin, but heavier moisturizers leave a sticky residue on my face that I hate. I also like that this product has anti-aging properties. The major gripe I have is that it doesn't contain SPF, so I'm currently using a foundation that does. (I know, I know, I should use sunscreen. Sorry to my dermatologist!)

    At the end of the day, I take everything off with Simple's Micellar Water for Dry Skin using a cotton pad. It's gentle on my face but still gets off stubborn makeup like eyeliner and mascara. Then I wash my face with the Aveeno cleanser again and apply Nairian Face night serum, which I got [as a sample] at work and it smells like grapefruit. Then I apply L'Oreal's Eye Defense cream and hit the sheets."
  For Lindsay's normal to dry skin, she uses (left to right):
    Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    For Lindsay's normal to dry skin, she uses (left to right): Nairian Face night serum, $87; Fresh Lotus Youth Preserve face cream, $45; Aveeno Positively Radiant skin brightening daily scrub, $6.25; Simple Water Boost Micellar Cleansing Water, $8.96; L'Oreal Eye Defense, $13.89; Fresh Umbrian Clay Purifying Facial Toner, $35.
  • Anna McGrady, 27, Analytics Editor
    "I like to keep my morning and evening skin routines simple and streamlined -- what can I say, I love sleep! I use witch haze
    Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    "I like to keep my morning and evening skin routines simple and streamlined -- what can I say, I love sleep! I use witch hazel as my face wash, simply squeezing onto a cotton ball and moving around my whole face in small, circular motions. I don't have much loyalty to a particular brand and have so far been pretty satisfied with the generic. I usually do this before I brush my teeth so once I'm done I can put my face lotion on right away. In the evenings, I use Garnier's Ultra-Lift Miracle Sleeping Cream, which is supposed to help reduce fine lines. It's definitely thicker and oilier than something I'd use during the day. I scoop a pearl-size amount onto the tip of my finger and tap little dots onto my T-zone, the tip of my nose, cheeks, and chin. I then brush the lotion into my skin with quick, upward motions.

    I don't wear any makeup, but sometimes I like to splurge on fun skin care items like the Laneige lip sleeping mask (small pink container). Right before I go to bed, I apply a thick layer on my lips. In the morning you wipe off the mask with a tissue and all of the dead skin has been removed (slightly gross, but effective)! In the morning, I apply witch hazel using the same method as in the evening and then put on my day cream. I LOVE Neutrogena's Hydro Boost Water Gel because it goes on smooth and isn't oily at all (but still super moisturizing). I get enough to cover the tip of my finger and dot all over my face before spreading it out in quick, upward motions. After that, it's a little lip balm and I'm out the door!"
  For her combination skin, Anna uses:
    Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    For her combination skin, Anna uses: Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask, $20; Vaseline lip balm, $3.49; Studio Beauty Witch Hazel, price varies; Garnier Ultra-Lift Miracle Sleeping Cream, $14.99; Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel moisturizer, $19.99.
  • Jamie Feldman, 29, HuffPost Personal Reporter
    "I usually wake up with about 10 minutes to get out of the house before a workout, so the morning is usually pretty minimal f
    Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    "I usually wake up with about 10 minutes to get out of the house before a workout, so the morning is usually pretty minimal for me. It's not pictured because I just ran out, but I always use a few drops of the Elemis Pro-Collagen Advanced Eye Treatment. It has completely eliminated most of the fine lines under my eyes and gives that entire area a more youthful look. Then, I usually apply the Kora Organics face oil, which makes my skin look shiny and dewy.

    In the evening, I rub some Clinique Take the Day Off balm between my hands to warm it and spread it all over my face. I let it sit for a few minutes to break down the makeup on my skin before rinsing and toweling it off (if your bathroom towels aren't covered in smears of makeup, I salute you). After that, I use Caudalie Instant Foaming face wash, which is really gentle and leaves my skin feeling amazing. I follow that with Innisfree Brightening & Pore Caring Toner. Innisfree is an affordable Korean beauty brand that recently launched in the U.S., and all of their stuff is amazing. A few times a week, I follow up with Dr. Brandt mattifying lotion because my pores and blackheads in my nose give me a lot of grief. Recently, I've also topped the whole thing off with Shiseido Essential Energy moisturizer (also not pictured, but is super creamy without feeling like it's clogging my pores. I'm obsessed)."
  For her normal to sensitive skin, Jamie uses:
    Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    For her normal to sensitive skin, Jamie uses: Sunday Riley Good Genes lactic acid treatment, $158; Clinique Take the Day Off balm, $29.50; Caudalie Instant Foaming face wash, $28; Kora Organics face oil, $68; Innisfree Brightening & Pore Caring Toner, $36; Dr. Brandt mattifying lotion, $61. NOT PICTURED: Elemis Pro-Collagen Advanced Eye Treatment, $68; Shiseido Essential Energy moisturizer, $48.
  • Samantha Tomaszewski, 22, Associate Social Media Editor
    "My skin care routine is still a work in progress! Currently, I've started really simple by finding a cleanser and a moisturi
    Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    "My skin care routine is still a work in progress! Currently, I've started really simple by finding a cleanser and a moisturizer I like. I use Fresh's Soy Face Cleanser and Fresh's Umbrian Clay Oil-Free Lotion. I love the cleanser for removing my makeup at the end of the day, usually whatever is left on my face after I shower. I massage it into my face while it's still damp and then rinse it off. I then dry my face completely and put a tiny pump or two of the lotion on my face. I love both of these products because a little goes a long way and I don't have to coat my face with them. They feel light and still get the job done. I also try to use the Fresh Umbrian Clay Mattifying Face Exfoliant at least once or twice a week, along with a few Sephora face masks. I typically do this routine at night after I shower, and only repeat again in the morning if my face feels oily or dirty."
  For her combination skin, Samantha uses:
    Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    For her combination skin, Samantha uses: Fresh Umbrian Clay Oil-Free Lotion, $36; Fresh Soy Face Cleanser, $38.
  • Doha Madani, 25, Associate Reporter
    "Every morning for the last three or four years, I've washed my face with my Clarisonic Mia with the First Aid Beauty Red Cla
    Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    "Every morning for the last three or four years, I've washed my face with my Clarisonic Mia with the First Aid Beauty Red Clay Cleanser. I'm almost religious about this Clarisonic and cleanser combination – it stopped a lot of acne issues that developed when I was in college. Then I follow up with my Caudalie Brightening Essence as a toner, before putting a serum on. Normally, I dilute The Ordinary Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5 with a little water and put that on my face, concentrating on my cheeks where I get a little dry (in the winter especially). That sinks in after about five or 10 minutes while I get dressed, and then I put on my moisturizer -- the Origins Ginzing Energy-Boosting moisturizer -- and, depending on how poorly I slept, I'll put on my Caudalie Vine[Active] eye cream. I bought this eye cream for my mom because she has really sensitive undereyes and she loves it too. And of course, I apply my lip balm throughout the day.

    At night, I take all my makeup off with my Bioderma Micellar water and just do another round of toner and serum. After that sinks in, I dab The Ordinary Retinol 0.5% in Squalane on my under eyes. That retinol is a miracle worker – I noticed my massive under circles dramatically shrink in about two days of use. After about 20 minutes, I apply a heavier night moisturizer -- the Beterre deep moisture repair --  before dabbing on that eye cream again. You may not believe me after reading two paragraphs of my daily skin care routine, but I'm too lazy to wash my face at night."
  For her combination skin, Doha uses (left to right):
    Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    For her combination skin, Doha uses (left to right): Clarisonic Mia, $129 The Ordinary Hyaluronic Acid + B5, $6.80; Caudalie Vinoperfect Glycolic Brightening Essence, $42; Origins Ginzing Energy-Boosting moisturizer, $28.50; Beterre deep moisture repair, $52; Eos lip balm, price varies; Bioderma Hydrabio Micellar water, $14.90; Caudalie Vine[Active] Energizing Vitamin C eye cream, $39; The Ordinary Retinol 0.5% in Squalane, $5.80; First Aid Beauty Skin Rescue red clay cleanser, $24.
  • Julia Brucculieri, 27, Beauty and Style Reporter
    "In the morning, I skip the cleanser and just splash my face with water to wake myself up. Then, I use the Aczone gel, which
    Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    "In the morning, I skip the cleanser and just splash my face with water to wake myself up. Then, I use the Aczone gel, which is a prescription topical acne treatment my dermatologist prescribed to help with my hormonal acne breakouts. I apply that mainly on my T-zone and around my jawline/neck. After letting that absorb for at least a minute, I apply the Drunk Elephant C-Firma vitamin C serum. I put one or two pumps into my palm, rub it quickly between both hands, and then pat it onto my face. Once that sinks in, I apply the Silk Therapeutics Hydra-Rich moisturizer on my whole face and a put some Youth to the People eye cream under my eyes. Once that feels like its absorbed, I apply my sunscreen. I've been using the Neutrogena Sheer Touch line for a while now and really haven't had any issues. Once that's absorbed, I'm ready for any makeup I want to wear.

    At the end of the day, I wash everything off with Glossier Milky Jelly, then follow up with Differin acne treatment (another dermatologist-recommended product) and add my Hydra-Rich moisturizer on top. If I'm feeling extra dry, I might use an oil, like Prestidge Beauteé Ageless Skin Serum or LOLI Beauty's plum oil, before the moisturizer, but that isn't every day."
  For her combination to sensitive skin, Julia uses (left to right):
    Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    For her combination to sensitive skin, Julia uses (left to right): Differin Gel, price varies; Aczone, prescription; Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Sunscreen, $10.99; Glossier Milky Jelly Cleanser, $18; Youth to the People Superfood Peptide eye cream, $35; Silk Therapeutics Hydra-Rich moisturizer, $120; Drunk Elephant C-Firma Day Serum, $80.

