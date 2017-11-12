Education Consultant and Former U.S. Diplomat Kimberly Williams Shares Secrets of How Teachers Can Travel Abroad In Her New Online Course

Hi Kimberly Williams. Thanks for sharing your story and empowering message with our readers today. Tell us a little bit about your background and how you ended up choosing to become an educator advocate for teachers.

I was an American History professor who became a diplomat in the Foreign Service. During my eight years with the Government, I spent a good bit of time working on education policy and helping build training programs around the world. I was also teaching professional development courses for teachers online. But I missed the classroom and ultimately wanted to reconnect with teachers and students.

Q: What are 3 insights you can share with us as it relates to teachers and the education industry?

One in 10 teachers will leave the classroom by the end of their first year, and turnover in this field costs school districts more than $2.2 billion a year. The more we can support teachers, the better for everyone. Teachers possess strong leadership skills, but most of us are indifferent or unaware. My time in the classroom was invaluable as a diplomat in the field. I could give a speech on short notice and build a program with no money.

I believe many teachers would benefit from a bit of PR to remind the world how much we truly need these great organizers and communicators. It's a great time to be a teacher in middle American. The U.S. State Department, for example, offers many travel grants for educators through the Fulbright Program and others. Yet many of their applicants come from large, coastal cities, and many programs are eager to diversify, if only more people would apply.

Q: How do you think technology will affect the way we do business 10 years from now?

I think it will continue to open doors for those in need. I am especially interested in the e-learning industry in Africa and all the ways international organizations are trying to connect people in remote regions with opportunities in the cities.

Kimberly Williams, Educator Advocate for Teachers

Q: What is your business all about?

I’m an educator advocate and have built my business to support teachers through in-person and online trainings.

Q: How can you be reached if someone is interested in your trainings and services?

The best place to reach out to me is via my website at kimberlywilliams.global.