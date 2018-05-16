Angry White Dude's Rant About People Speaking Spanish In NYC Goes Viral

A customer at a New York restaurant tried to chew out employees after he heard them speaking Spanish.
Instead, his fellow customers laughed at his rant, especially his threat to report the restaurant to the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency.
A now-viral video posted to Facebook by Edward Suazo shows a very angry white man going ballistic when he overheard workers at Fresh Kitchen, a midtown eatery, speaking Spanish to customers.
In the video, the man tells an employee, “Your staff is speaking Spanish to customers when they should be speaking English... This is America.”
The employee attempted to explain that his co-workers were simply interacting with other customers.
That hardly satisfied the man, who can be seen pointing wildly around the room at everyone he said he overheard speaking Spanish.
After other customers laugh at his antics and taunt him, with one telling him he’s “fucked up,” the angry man becomes even angrier.
“My guess is, they’re not documented, so my next call is to ICE to have each one of [them] kicked out of my country,” he said. “They have the balls to come here and live off of my money I pay for their welfare, I pay for their ability to be here. The least they could do, the least they could do is speak English.”
In his Facebook post, Suazo said the video was taken by his wife and her best friend as they ordered lunch at the restaurant.
He added:
“I wish I was there because clearly this peace of shit need someone to punch him in his mouth !!
“What a big man talking down to couple of women and a helpless employee. I wish someone tells me I can’t speak in my native language ! First of all they wasn’t talking to you !! Asshole !
“My country !! Haha 😆
“I love the way people are just throwing that world around lately !!
“If you love this country this much ! Why don’t you put on uniform and protect it !!”
If he was so offended because the waiter was speak in Spanish only because of a native person spoke to him in Spanish, why don’t he start waitering and he won’t have that issue and family stop getting Spanish nannies and stop getting Spanish people to farm and .........
You know where I’m getting !!”
The restaurant’s manager told The New York Daily News the ranting customer didn’t realize the woman speaking Spanish with his employee was a regular.
“They were speaking Spanish because they are friends,” the manager said. “He got mad, waiting in line for his food. He stormed out.”
The manager said the man’s rant infuriated him, but he refused to return the rancor.
“He’s a customer, so I had to stay professional and ask him to leave,” the manager said. “That’s what I did.”
As of Wednesday afternoon, Suazo’s video has been viewed more than 1.3 million times.
The ranting man was quickly identified as lawyer Aaron Schlossberg thanks to the magic of internet crowdsourcing, according to black rights activist Shaun King:
Schlossberg seems to be an equal opportunity offender based on a video from last year that showed him yelling, “You are not a Jew” at Jewish people supporting Palestinian rights, according to Fast Company.
Ironically, Schlossberg’s website is a lot more tolerant of non-English speakers than he apparently is, as one Twitter user noted.
HuffPost reached out to Schlossberg, who did not immediately respond.