Indianapolis Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson and another man were struck and killed on the side of an Indiana interstate highway early Sunday by a suspected drunk driver, police said.

Jackson, 26, had been traveling on Interstate 70 in an Uber about 4 a.m. when he suddenly felt “ill,” Indiana State Police said. His driver, Jeffrey Monroe, 54, pulled onto the shoulder and stopped, and both men stepped out, investigators said.

A pickup driven by Alex Cabrera Gonsales, 37, swerved onto the shoulder and plowed into both men, killing both, police said. Gonsales tried to flee the crash on foot, but didn’t get far before police captured him.

Police said they suspect Gonsales was intoxicated and was driving without a license.

Indiana State Police Police released a photograph Sunday showing the car that Monroe and Jackson had been traveling in.

The Colts shared the news of Jackson’s death on social media, saying the team would “miss him greatly.”

Several of Jackson’s current and former teammates also shared words of grief and shock on their personal Twitter pages.

It is with a heavy heart that we share the loss of one of our own.



Edwin Jackson always brought a smile to our locker room and the community. Our thoughts are with his family and friends during this difficult time.



We will miss him greatly: https://t.co/Vuql2FD59R pic.twitter.com/7gVR9PvmuA — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) February 4, 2018

Grief is price you pay for truly loving someone. There a lot of people grieving today. Rest In Peace, my brother. You will forever be missed. pic.twitter.com/M2qPJJo9PS — Matthias Farley (@mfarley41) February 5, 2018

RIP Big Bro You Will Def Be Missed, Ain't No Life Worth Being Taken Because Of Dumb Decisions! — Malik Hooker (@MalikHooker24) February 4, 2018

Just learned about the passing of one of my favorite teammates.. Always happy.. always uplifting.. always humble..he was a true shining light on this earth..Such an incredibly sad day for anybody who has ever been lucky enough to be around or befriend Edwin Jackson.. RIP Ed..damn pic.twitter.com/RxKoA8OQ9j — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 4, 2018

So sad to see a man who was so positive and had so much passion to be successful gone so soon. We will miss you my brother. https://t.co/bdL4ZBhYvC — Trent Cole (@Pro_Hunt58) February 4, 2018

I’m still in disbelief. My prayers go out to your family and everyone that knew you for the tremendous man you were. RIP, Edwin Jackson. #RIP53 #ColtsNation @Colts pic.twitter.com/YlzX72RHOe — Brandon Williams (@brandonw885) February 4, 2018

R.I.P E. Jack.... 1Love — T.J. Green (@BossGreen256) February 4, 2018

Rest easy brother. I’m glad I got to meet someone with a vision like yours man! #53 https://t.co/IQriSg8GK9 — Denzelle Good (@IBeDG_71) February 4, 2018

Lost For Words. Great Person, Teammate, Brother. Will Be Missed Man! God Has A Better Plan My Dude! 🙏🏾 https://t.co/ah3vSTJrJe — Anthony Walker Jr. (@__AWalkJr) February 4, 2018

Fly high 53!! Look over us brother .. — Donte Moncrief (@drm_12) February 4, 2018