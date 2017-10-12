EIDOO- Bridging the cryptocurrency gap

Since 2008 when Satoshi Nakamoto launched the bitcoin blockchain network; a peer to peer electronic cash system which is now widely used in the world (which he did anonymously, nobody knows who Satoshi Nakamoto is till date, though there has been a lot of speculations and assumptions as to his true identity), a lot of contenders have been flooding the cryptocurrency world. Ethereum being a very stiff contender.

Note: some countries now accept taxes in cryptocurrencies, as well as some universities in some countries.

While the use of this technology for day to day transactions enjoys a lot of individual, business and even some governmental acclaims, as more cryptocurrencies begin to surface (present at the moment include Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, etc.) a lot of challenges are being faced in carrying out business transactions using these cryptocurrencies. The proceeding sections of this article highlight those problems and drawbacks.

Interoperability amongst the various cryptocurrencies:

Anonymity and privacy

Security and asset recovery

Recall that one of the hallmarks of the cryptocurrency world is ownership of transaction credentials and information by the user without the interference of third parties. This system supports and allows for total and complete anonymity of the users of the platform (recall the issue of Satoshi Nakamoto). This bores a huge hole on accountability, the world of cryptocurrency is a faceless world, where anyone can be everyone, and everyone can be anyone (remember the game of thrones). This is a huge glitch on the accountability of the system. User security is paramount, with all these cryptocurrencies bursting off the walls continuously, how safe are the owners of these digital-assets, how can we operate with all of them harmoniously, how can an exchange be done among them easily and smoothly?

These are the major challenges facing the cryptocurrency world, despite how fast and far the technology seems to have traveled.

Some companies have already started treading on the paths to solving these problems, an example of such company is Eidoo; a multi cryptocurrency wallet company. Eidoo is a blockchain-to-human interface which aims to solve these challenges; using a carefully designed and developed set of products and services which includes wallets, exchange, digital identity solution (for taxation purpose), etc. These services aim at providing top class and intuitive user experience, with all focus on a simple and secure way to store, purchase, sell and transfer digital assets, as well as purchase or sell commodities using the various cryptocurrencies without the need for a central authority. With this new package, lost digital assets can be recovered.