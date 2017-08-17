The Eiffel Tower Goes Dark To Honor Victims Of Barcelona Attack

The Eiffel Tower dimmed its lights after midnight on Friday to honor the victims killed and injured during Thursday’s terrorist attack in Barcelona.

The iconic tower shut off its lights at 12:45 a.m. and stood in darkness over the famed City of Light. Officials typically turn the lights off nightly at 1 a.m., according to the tower’s website.

Tonight, from 12:45 am, I will turn my lights off to pay tribute to the victims of the Barcelona attack. #EiffelTower pic.twitter.com/NVtVgAQmE8 — La tour Eiffel (@LaTourEiffel) August 17, 2017

A van rammed into pedestrians at a tourist hub in Barcelona on Thursday afternoon, killing at least 13 people and injuring over 100. Authorities have arrested two suspects in connection with the tragic incident and an investigation is ongoing.

Terrorists with the self-described Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack, though police did immediately confirm the driver’s motive. One video of the crash shows people running from the car near Barcelona’s Plaça de Catalunya, while another shows people lying in the street, some bloodied and unresponsive.

Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said after the attack that the country would defeat terrorism and offered his condolences to the families of the victims.

Duelo, recuerdo y solidaridad con las víctimas, sus familias y la ciudad de #Barcelona tienen el cariño de todos los españoles — Mariano Rajoy Brey (@marianorajoy) August 17, 2017

Estamos unidos para derrotar el terrorismo. La Generalitat, #Barcelona y todos los Cuerpos de Seguridad cuentan con el respaldo del Gobierno — Mariano Rajoy Brey (@marianorajoy) August 17, 2017

Anne Hidago, mayor of Paris, tweeted in solidarity with Barcelona and said their cities’ values were stronger than acts of terrorism.

#Barcelone et #Paris sont des villes de partage, d'amour et de tolérance. Ces valeurs sont plus fortes que ce terrorisme odieux et lâche. — Anne Hidalgo (@Anne_Hidalgo) August 17, 2017

Although the tower dims nightly, officials will shut off the lights earlier in recognition of an important event or to show solidarity with public emergencies like terror attacks.