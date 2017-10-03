The usually-bright lights of the Empire State Building in New York City and the Eiffel Tower in Paris did not illuminate the night sky on Monday. Both iconic landmarks went dark in honor of the victims of Sunday’s mass shooting in Las Vegas.

The Empire State Building announced it would darken its lights “in sympathy for the victims and those affected” by the Las Vegas attack. Only an “orange halo” would appear, to “shine a light on gun violence awareness.”

Empire State Bldg remains dark for victims of Las Vegas shooting. Shines orange halo for gun violence awareness. https://t.co/FDJex1Pp4H — NBC News (@NBCNews) October 2, 2017

LIVE: The Empire State Building remains dark tonight in sympathy with the victims of the Las Vegas massacre: https://t.co/ieH52jwfwD pic.twitter.com/G6wv7QbmHH — Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) October 3, 2017

In Paris, the lights of the Eiffel Tower were turned off to honor the Las Vegas victims as well as the two women who died in the Sunday knife attack in Marseille.

The darkened tower cast an eerie silhouette against the cloudy sky.

Tonight, from midnight, I will turn my lights off to pay tribute to the victims of the Marseille and Las Vegas attacks. #EiffelTower pic.twitter.com/hf42A2Nu76 — La tour Eiffel (@LaTourEiffel) October 2, 2017

Eiffel Tower goes dark to honor Las Vegas and Marseille victims. https://t.co/GTQMTTqMdu pic.twitter.com/jBIxkMJRjJ — ABC News (@ABC) October 2, 2017

In 2015, the Las Vegas Eiffel Tower went dark to honor Paris after the tragic terrorist attacks. Today, Paris honored Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/pQvlnebAQS — Jordan Dailey (@Jordandailey32) October 3, 2017

Other iconic buildings also changed colors in tribute to those who died in Sunday’s mass shooting. The Space Needle in Seattle went partially dark, and at One World Trade Center in Manhattan, an orange band of light shone from the building’s spire.

VIDEO: Part of the @space_needle goes dark to honor the victims of the Las Vegas shooting. #VegasStrong @komonews pic.twitter.com/w0pSXbZcJ7 — Bonnie Moon (@bonniemoon) October 3, 2017

Tonight the spire of One World Trade Center is lit with a single orange band to honor the victims of gun violence in Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/nJndObGAPT — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) October 2, 2017

In Las Vegas, the typically-glittering Strip was shrouded in darkness.

The lights of the Las Vegas Strip are dark tonight in honor of the victims of last night's shooting. https://t.co/d8nW28bERf pic.twitter.com/r2zK1r2dv3 — ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) October 3, 2017

Politicians, members of the military, celebrities and others took part in moments of silence on Monday, gathered for vigils or offered special tributes in remembrance of the lives lost.

US President Donald Trump leads a minute's silence at White House for victims of Las Vegas mass shooting https://t.co/eAAtw7wIVy pic.twitter.com/fseOYpdNZA — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) October 2, 2017

U.S. House observes moment of silence in memory of Las Vegas shooting victims. https://t.co/rEsy2TYShV pic.twitter.com/p14c9G3wfx — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) October 2, 2017

.@USNavy sailors salute the ensign on the flight deck of the USS Michael Murphy. It was flown at half-mast in honor of the Las Vegas victims pic.twitter.com/RBYRqJ6MyG — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 3, 2017

Miley Cyrus & Adam Sandler covering ‘No Freedom’ tonight on @FallonTonight in honor of the #LasVegas terrorist attack victims 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/BsJjeIe2IQ — . (@theskysobleu) October 3, 2017

This evening's Portland show began with a minute's silence. The entire arena lit only by people's phones.

When words fail, sometimes quiet is the most eloquent.

R42 pic.twitter.com/HvrbO8l56y — Coldplay (@coldplay) October 3, 2017

Students at UNLV gather to honor the victims of the Las Vegas shooting. (Photo by Senator Aaron D. Ford) @NBCNews pic.twitter.com/UmU8jjqf0h — Rob Quirk (@KOAARobQuirk) October 3, 2017

Even hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico, currently grappling with a crisis of its own, mourned with the city of Las Vegas.