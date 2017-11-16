Eight-time Grammy® award-winning, artist, Fergie, and multi-platinum, award-winning pop star, Rachel Platen are set to perform at Miss Universe

FANS CAN JOIN THE JUDGES’ PANEL TO HELP THEIR FAVORITE CONTESTANT ADVANCE

Eight-time Grammy® award-winning, multi-platinum solo artist, Fergie, and multi-platinum, award-winning pop star, Rachel Platen are set to perform at “Miss Universe®”

Hosted by Steve Harvey, the three-hour special airs live from the Axis at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino In Las Vegas, on Sunday, November 26, on Fox

Model, entrepreneur and body activist Ashley Graham Returns as backstage host.

Ross Mathews, Lele Pons, Jay Manuel, Megan Olivi, And Former Miss Universe Titleholders Pia Wurtzbach And Wendy Fitzwilliam are named official judges.

TV personality and fashion connoisseur Carson Kressley and Supermodel and pageant expert Lu Sierra will provide analysis and commentary throughout the telecast

Starting Monday, Nov. 20 , fans around the world can once again take a virtual seat at the judges’ table to help their favorite contestant advance to the finals. Powered by Telescope, the leader in audience engagement and voting technology, MISS UNIVERSE fans will be able to impact this year’s show through a unique voting experience. Viewers can vote in the lead-up to the show, as well as continue to participate during the live broadcast.

About Fergie: Influencing a generation of stars to follow, Fergie remains pop’s leading lady. On September 22, the eight-time GRAMMY® Award-winning multi-platinum solo artist released her anxiously awaited visual experience and second full-length album, “Double Dutchess” —the first release for her own Dutchess Music, the label she founded in partnership with BMG this year. The Visual Experience quickly captured the No. 1 spot on iTunes, in addition to the album becoming the No. 1 pop album in the United States, hitting No. 1 on the Billboard Current Pop Albums Chart, No. 4 on the Top Independent Albums Chart and No. 9 on the Top Albums Chart. It became a runaway smash globally, going Top 10 on iTunes Overall in eight countries and Top 5 on the iTunes Pop Albums Charts in 11 countries. It’s gaining even more steam as she sets her sights on a 2018 world tour. This blockbuster follows up one of the most successful albums of this century, “The Dutchess,” which sold 7.2 million albums and 29 million tracks around the globe and yielded three No. 1 Billboard Hot 100 hits: “London Bridge,” “Glamorous” and “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” as well as Top 5 smashes “Fergalicious” and “Clumsy.” She also remains a driving force in The Black Eyed Peas, whose legacy eclipses sales of 35 million records and 60 million tracks over the course of four multi-platinum offerings. Once again, she sets the pace for pop.

About Rachel Platten: International pop star Rachel Platten first made the transition into a professional singing career after performing in college. The vibrant musician broke through in 2015 with her uplifting pop hit, “Fight Song”; the multi-Platinum-selling single topped countless radio and iTunes charts around the globe before being succeeded by her Platinum Billboard Hot 100 hit, “Stand by You.” Platten’s Gold-certified, major label debut album, “Wildfire,” was released by Columbia Records in 2016. The singer has won several awards, including the 2016 Daytime EMMY Awards for Outstanding Musical Performance in a Talk Show/Morning Program for her television debut performance of “Fight Song” on “Good Morning America.” Platten released her new album, “Waves,” in October. “Waves” features 13 tracks that were all co-written by Platten, including the powerful single “Broken Glass,” hopeful track “Perfect For You” and the bewitching song “Collide.”

About Ashley Graham: Ashley Graham has worked in numerous areas of the fashion industry, including editorial, catalogue, runway, commercial, television and film. In February 2016, she was selected as a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Rookie, making her the first plus-size model to ever be featured on the cover of Sports Illustrated. Last year, Graham made Forbes magazine’s coveted 30 Under 30 list. Glamour named her Woman of the Year, People named her one of the 25 Most Intriguing People of the Year and, this year, Time named her one of the 100 Most Influential People in the World. Graham’s first book, “A NEW MODEL: What Confidence, Beauty & Power Really Look Like,” was published this past May.

About the Judges:

This year’s accomplished and inspiring 2017 MISS UNIVERSE judges include:

Ross Mathews: TV personality, live event correspondent, author and judge on “Drag Race.

”Lele Pons: Venezuelan-American creator and one of digital entertainment’s most recognizable figures; TIME magazine’s 2016 30 Most Influential People on the Internet list; and Forbes’ 30 Under 30 Celebrities class of 2017.

Jay Manuel: TV Personality and CEO of Jay Manuel Beauty, Creative Director, renowned make-up artist and entrepreneur.

Megan Olivi: UFC backstage correspondent and host of The Exchange With Megan Olivi on UFC Fight Pass; advocate of women in sports.

Pia Wurtzbach: Miss Universe 2015, model, actress; UNAIDS Ambassador for Asia Pacific and advocate for LGBT rights.

Wendy Fitzwilliam: Miss Universe 1998, Trinidadian lawyer, actress, model and TV host.