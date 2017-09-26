Elders Reacting To Watching 'RuPaul's Drag Race' For First Time Is Absolutely Perfect

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” isn’t just for young people, henny!

The latest video in the popular “Elders React” series brings together people of older generations to watch the Emmy-winning reality competition and offer their thoughts.

While some of them may not understand “Drag Race” or are initially confused, every person included in the video has a generally positive reaction to the glitz and glam of the show ― as well as the serious moments.

This video, like many other “Elders React” videos, provides some important context for how far American culture has come in regards to the acceptance of LGBTQ people ― and how support can span generations.