Electricity – the most dependent life resource on the planet

We won’t survive a minute without electricity; I mean I know I can’t, since we are addicted to our electronic devices so much that a power cut for even a minute feels like we have gone back to the stone ages.

It has become an integral part of our lives without which we won’t function at all.

Electricity is a must these days, with all the devices running in the household for basic needs to the most complicated servers in MNCs; you definitely need to ensure that you have a sufficient backup source if the main power goes kaput.

A single hour of power cut in big companies could penalize them heavily.

Privatizing electricity

Today we will talk about the electricity rates and how you could minimize the usage to save money.

Most of the developed countries tend to privatize electricity which led to many private vendors provide power supply to the general public under certain protocols.

However, developing countries are yet to privatize this sector, and it is being controlled by the government itself.

How it works

Technically called Electric Grid has 3 parts – Generation, Transmission, and Distribution. A single company can do all the three or multiple companies tend to exchange resources for money.

There are numerous private firms who only have power plants to generate electricity, and they sell it to both utilities and retail electricity providers.

This is again resold to the consumers with additional distribution charges. With a competitive market, we could obtain best electric rates after comparing with all the local vendors.

Even though you change companies for your power supply, everything remains the same. You just need to look at that portion of the bill which shows the vendor's name changed to the new one along with the changed rate.

Renewable source of energy

Solar farming has become a trend since it is renewable and 100% free energy. Depending on the consumer’s need that is a residential power or business or factory power, rates are quoted by the vendors.

You are welcome to pick the most suitable one that meets all your demands. Locations will also play a vital role in the rates fixed. Every location will not have the same electricity price due to various reasons.

Transmission and Distribution will certainly be the extra cost which the consumer will bear without their knowledge. Since the distribution is done is a large network, the consumers will not feel that as a burden.

Parameters to look at

There are 3 things that you need to look at while you choose your vendor in this scenario.

Change in service Savings Predefined plans or rates

With these parameters, you can certainly judge the vendor and make a smart decision. Fixed and variable rates are available options if in case you are willing to stick on to the same company for the near future.

Final thoughts

Where there is no power, there is no development. Most of the backward villages suffering from constant power loss are not being developed due to the same reason.