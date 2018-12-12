Sick Of Elf On A Shelf? Jimmy Kimmel Has A Way To Make Christmas Great Again.

Jimmy Kimmel said Tuesday that he has an “ongoing struggle with the elf in our shelf at home.”
“If you don’t know what it is, this is a very sneaky way to get kids to behave,” Kimmel said. “The elf watches everything your child does and then goes to Santa and rats them out when they do bad things.”
Kimmel said there’s a new holiday character “to counter that little narc, to help kids spin their bad deeds and hopefully make Christmas great again.”
Yes, it’s Huckabee in a Tree.
