ENTERTAINMENT
10/27/2017 09:53 am ET

Elijah Wood Is A Dead Ringer For Eleven From ‘Stranger Things' In This Halloween Costume

"I loved it."

By Lee Moran

Elijah Wood had the one costume to rule them all last Halloween.

On Thursday’s “Conan,” the actor revealed how he dressed up as Eleven from “Stranger Things” last Oct. 31. Wood even shared what’s believed to be a previously unseen photograph of himself as the young girl with psychokinetic powers to prove it.

“I loved it,” Wood said about wearing the iconic pink dress made famous by Millie Bobby Brown’s character.

Netflix released the second season of its wildly popular science-fiction show online Friday, which will presumably spark an avalanche of Upside-Down-inspired costumes for this year’s spookiest celebration.

Wood was clearly ahead of the curve. So it just leaves one question; what will he go as this year? Here are some suggestions.

Check out the full segment above.

RELATED COVERAGE

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

Lee Moran
Trends Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Arts And Entertainment Stranger Things Conan Millie Bobby Brown Elijah Wood
Elijah Wood Is A Dead Ringer For Eleven From ‘Stranger Things' In This Halloween Costume

CONVERSATIONS