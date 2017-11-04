Eliminate Terrorism with Intuitive Crime Analytics Software or Control Gun Crimes with Wynyard ACA

The world is becoming dependent on Artificial Intelligence. However, the new generation extremism still manages to exist despite the advancement of technology. It is time that we respond to such new-generation extremism with technology for better, faster and effective results.

A world free from terrorism is what we want for the future of this world. The rise in frequency of violent attacks gun crimes, and terrorism has become an evil part of our lives. Today, no nation is unaffected from the transgress of all laws of humanity.

The need of the hour is an intuitive software that can help in identifying person of interest and crime. Wynyard ACA is one such crime analytics software that is capable of fighting serious crimes like drug dealing, human trafficking, gun crime and other violent crimes. The software, with the help of Artificial Intelligence, correlates the suspects and their actions.

Instead of connecting the dots after the crime has been committed, this software explores the opportunities a suspect might have access to and prevents similar attacks in future by warning the forces to act well in time.

The recent Las Vegas shooting incident shook the world. It is considered to be the most heinous attack in the US that killed 58 people and left hundreds severely injured. Looking at the history of the 64-year-old shooter, Stephen Paddock, surprised everybody as he didn’t hold any criminal records in the past. However, while connecting the dots later it was found that in the past weeks, a man with the same name had rented a room in other hotels that overlooked some other ongoing festivals. Paddock had also attended a gun show in Phoenix, Arizona and had tried to buy tracer ammunition in the recent weeks.

Stephen Paddock’s father, Benjamin Hoskins Paddock was once on FBI’s 10 most wanted list. Benjamin Paddock’s majority of crime were bank robbery and his violent streak led him into trouble with the law enforcements. After the Las Vegas incident, Stephen Paddock’s brother Eric gave the statement that the brothers had nothing to do with their infamous father. But the fact that the family had criminal history attached to them can’t be ignored.