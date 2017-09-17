ENTERTAINMENT
Elisabeth Moss Finally Has An Emmy

After seven losses, she won for "The Handmaid's Tale."
After seven losses, Elisabeth Moss can finally add an Emmy statuette to her home decor.

During Sunday’s ceremony, Moss won Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her work on Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale.” She’d previously received six nominations for “Mad Men” and one for “Top of the Lake.” 

Thanking “Handmaid’s Tale” author Margaret Atwood and others associated with the dystopian series, Moss delivered a rapid-fire speech as the ceremony’s clock wound down to its final seconds. She concluded with a fiery dedication to her mother: “You are brave and strong and smart, and you have taught me that you can be kind and a fucking badass.”

Moss topped Viola Davis (“How to Get Away with Murder”), Keri Russell (“The Americans”), Claire Foy (“The Crown”), Robin Wright (“House of Cards”) and Evan Rachel Wood (“Westworld”). 

