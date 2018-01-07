Elisabeth Moss Thanks Margaret Atwood In Stirring Golden Globes Acceptance Speech

Elisabeth Moss brought down the house Sunday night with her acceptance speech for her Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Television Series Drama.

Moss won the award for her role as Offred in Margaret Atwood’s novel “The Handmaid’s Tale,” adapted into a TV series for Hulu. Her acceptance speech was as breathtaking and powerful as her role in the feminist dystopian story, even if it did sit a little uncomfortably alongside Moss’ membership in the repressive Church of Scientology.

Moss thanked the show’s cast and crew, then quoted Atwood ― herself a historic feminist figure.

“This is from Margaret Atwood: ‘We were the people who were not in the papers. We lived in the blank white spaces at the edges of print. It gave us more freedom. We lived in the gaps between the stories,’” Moss told the crowd.

Moss went on to thank Atwood and all of the women who have stood up against injustices similar to her character Offred.

“Margaret Atwood this is for you and all of the women who came before you and after you who were brave enough to speak out against intolerance and injustice and to fight for equality and freedom in this world,” Moss said. “We no longer live in the blank white spaces at the edges of print. We no longer live in the gaps between the stories. We are story in print, and we are writing the story ourselves. Thank you.”

