Elizabeth Blade: Healing Women With Her Words

Elizabeth Blade is an Author who has co-authored several pieces, her ultimate dream was to release a book of her very own and she did that earlier this year in late January her book with a very important and powerful message called A Rising Moon on Domestic Violence.

She started writing poetry when she was very young, at the age of five she would write the words down in her child like scribble her mother would over hear and write them down, her grandfather encouraged her in her younger and teenage years to keep writing. She says with fondness that when she read a poem of her very own to her grandpa he was so touched by it he had tears in his eyes, he put his hand on top of hers and said "you have a gift never lose it" so many instances throughout her life kept her going and wanting to write.

In 2014 her mother passed away suddenly and it was a shock beyond anything she had ever known before. Piece by piece her world was shattered and she watched her father’s life shattering around him due to the departure in this world from his wife to a different realm, a different place. So together they slowly built each other back, although she says they will never be really whole again since losing her they somehow and some way cope.

"Losing her was like losing apart of my-self," Elizabeth said.

In order for Elizabeth to tell you about herself she must tell you that writing is a huge part of her life and without the support of her loved ones around her it simply wouldn't be possible. Her ultimate drive is to inspire people through writing; writing is all she has ever known. As a child she was not much of an avid reader she was too busy creating her own worlds whether it would be in a form of poetry or stories; it wasn't until her early 20's her mother handed her a book of Stephen King called, ‘Christine’ that she became hooked on reading.

"Movies for the mind" Elizabeth finds it wonderful and magical the way a story can create visions for the mind; after seeing the movie ‘Christine’ and then reading the book, she says the book was far better. A she read the around 600 pg. book (from memory) within 3-4 days.

Elizabeth is in the middle of writing more co-authored pieces as well novels of her own and Elizabeth seems to be a bit of mystery. She rarely speaks of her private life but when it comes to her writing ventures and things she is passionate about, she really opens up her world.

"I want to be able to take people on a journey with me with my words," she said.

What inspires Elizabeth the most is when one of her readers tell her how they thought of her poetry and writings and how it made a difference to them.

By writing she feels it inspires her to inspire other people. It is a huge part of that for her, she loves the fact that her words can echo around the world and people will tell her what they love about her writing. She is extremely proud that people love what she is writing and that is her driving force. Music is also a huge inspiration to her, when she hears a song that creates a spark, her imagination turns into over drive. When she hears that song that sparks her imagination she often listens to that one song over and over again so she can hold onto the feelings for as long as she can while writing a certain piece. She has to feel what she is writing in order to give her everything into a piece. Sometimes just that one word can turn into a creation that she never knew would unfold.

We are spotlighting Elizabeth Blade for her book released earlier this year in late January, called, ‘A Rising Moon on Domestic Violence.’ It is an emotional piece that is growing more and more by the day; she is determined to let this be known the world over.

Written in a poetic manner this book takes you on a journey. It has been described as ‘Wonderfully written;’ ‘so powerful,’ ‘I couldn't put it down’ ‘This book spoke to me’ ‘Thank you for writing it.’ Time and time again she has had wonderful people messaging her and telling her, ‘Thank you,’ and for that she feels so humbled, and thanks them wholeheartedly for taking the time to take a chance on reading something she has written.

"If it wasn't for the readers, it would simply be a book that no one is reading. So to the readers that read this, I thank you and appreciate every single one of you"

Her book is available through Amazon, Barnes & Noble and also this website;

It's available in a lot of online bookstores so please look around for this.

Elizabeth’s advice to another woman entrepreneur would be; “Never give up, if you want to achieve something, you go right out there and do it, it will take time, it will take hard work and dedication, you will get some knock backs and a few people that doubt whether or not you will make it, but keep your focus on what you want and what you want to achieve.”

Looking over the months that have come to past in 2017 Elizabeth has released that she has accomplished the things she has set out to do, she released her first book, got her very first royalty payment and released her very first magazine article that was brought out all over North America. Elizabeth is making a wave from Australia to America and to different places around the world right there from her living room.

She says with a smile, "I released my first book; that many said, "You can't do it." I am starting to unfold everything I want to set out for myself as a person and a writer. It isn't about the money; it’s about the inspiration and the message behind what it is I do. Don't ever give up on what you want to do. Don't let anyone put you down or hold you back.

Elizabeth has overcome quite a few obstacles in her life; she was bullied throughout her childhood and teenage years and even some of her adult life, but nowadays she gets on with things and doesn't let things worry her like that anymore. School's out and it’s time to focus on more important things. One obstacle which has been a major thing for her is self confidence; she lacked it somewhat on and off throughout her life and it is something she continues to struggle with even now but not as much as before. She has learnt so much about herself and how to deal with things better. For the longest time she has dealt with depression and in her own words she describes it as 'the monster in her mind' where the inner voice within you always says “you won't succeed” “no one will like this,” just self doubt that can be really harmful and being negative to oneself, will never be the answer to what you want to do in life; so she keeps her mind focused on good things and tries to shelter the bad thoughts seeping in.

“We can be the winners of our own minds or the losers it’s up to us what path we walk down; Focus on your goals, wants and desires, and don't let anyone influence you into doing something you're not passionate about.”

