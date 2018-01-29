Spanish-Language SOTU Respondent: Democrats 'Cannot Be Centrist Any More'

Most people would say you are solidly in the progressive corner of the party. You were endorsed by Our Revolution. Do you think it represents a change in the party to give you that platform? And how will you balance the need to address more moderate voters?

We are just one Democratic Party.

We have to be reminded that we are the party of the working class. I mean, if you go back in years, we need to remember that the Democratic Party was formed by the unions. It was the party of the working class.

We have to remember our values and stick to our values. The more we stick to our values, the more we are going to continue to win elections.

What happened in Virginia was a message that if we stick to our values, we can win elections. And that’s what Americans want to see.

They want to see us fighting for the right issues.

We cannot be centrist any more. We have to go back to our values.

For the Democratic Party acknowledging, number one, that the progressive values are the Democratic values ― to giving me the opportunity as a person of color, I mean, for choosing me to do this speech I think is a message that we are ready to be united. There is no more ‘progressive’ and ‘establishment.’ We want to be together. We want to be one party fighting for the right issues and the progressive issues are the Democratic issues.