Top Democrats Want Answers On Global Health Security Head's Sudden Departure

NSC spokesman Robert Palladino told HuffPost last week that the reorganization was meant to streamline the NSC and that Ziemer left “on the warmest of terms.”

Reps. Ami Bera (D-Calif.) and Gerry Connolly (D-Va.), members of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, also sent a letter to Bolton on Tuesday voicing their concerns over the disbanding of the global health security unit, combined with President Donald Trump’s decision last week to include unspent Ebola funds in his rescissions proposal.

“Forcing out some of our nation’s most respected leaders on global health security and scaling back our investment in countering pandemic threats sends a dangerous message to our GHSA [Global Health Security Agenda] partner countries that the U.S. no longer considers global health security a priority,” the congressmen wrote.

“We urge you to reconsider the demotion of the global health security portfolio and reject the proposal to rescind Ebola contingency funds,” they added.