Elizabeth Warren Lays Out Plan To Hold Health Insurers Accountable

WASHINGTON ― In a speech to a liberal health policy conference on Thursday, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) is expected to propose new rules to force private insurers to be more responsive to Americans’ health care needs.

Warren is scheduled to speak at the annual conclave of the consumer advocacy group Families USA. In prepared remarks provided in advance, she emphasized that she wholeheartedly supports efforts to expand public health insurance programs, including a “single-payer” bill introduced by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) that would expand Medicare to the entire population.

But in the meantime, Warren said, the federal government needs to impose new standards on private insurers to build on the accomplishments of the Affordable Care Act.

“Private insurance companies are failing the American people. We all know it,” Warren said in the prepared remarks. “And whatever public alternatives you support, there is no reason on earth for us to continue allowing the health care of the American people to be held hostage by an industry that both attacks any new health care proposals and, at the same time, refuses to do any better.”

Warren laid out a three-part plan to rein in private insurance companies: Crack down on the practice of shifting costs onto consumers; force private insurers to provide coverage as affordable as Medicare and Medicaid; and “call their bluff” if they resist complying with the first two planks.

The third plank, which is effectively Warren’s enforcement mechanism, is likely the most innovative idea.

Borrowing from a model already in place in Massachusetts, Warren proposes requiring private insurers that bid on Medicare Advantage or Medicaid contracts to participate in the ACA exchanges.

“If they want to bid on the really juicy federal health care contracts, they should have to offer a basic private insurance plan for individuals as well, even if those exchange plans aren’t quite as juicy for their investors,” Warren said. “And if some insurance companies really, truly aren’t willing to provide high-quality, affordable coverage in exchange for billions of dollars in federal subsidies and access to Medicare and Medicaid ― if they really, truly want to pick up their toys and go home because their bazillion-dollar profits aren’t high enough ― then I say good riddance.”

The Families USA conference is frequently the site of important policy announcements by likely presidential contenders. Then-Sen. Barack Obama (D-Ill.) used his 2007 speech to the group to present his vision for universal health care.

Warren is considered a leading contender for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020.