Elizabeth Warren Reams GOP: 'The System Is Rigged' Against Americans

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) said Senate Republicans’ vote to overturn a new regulation to help consumers fight Wall Street is proof that “the system is rigged.”

The rule, put forth by the Consumer Protection Finance Bureau― the consumer rights agency that Warren spearheaded― paves the way for class-action lawsuits against big banks, credit card companies, and other lenders by banning forced arbitration provisions. Such provisions, often in the fine print of contracts, require disputes to be settled out of court and are seen as friendly to financial institutions.

Republicans on Tuesday voted against the regulation in a 51-50 vote, with Vice President Mike Pence breaking a tie.

Warren lambasted her GOP colleagues as having given “a giant wet kiss to Wall Street.”

Tonight @VP Pence & the @SenateGOP gave a giant wet kiss to Wall Street. No wonder Americans think the system is rigged against them. It is. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) October 25, 2017

If the @SenateGOP reverse the @CFPB’s rule tonight, they won’t be promoting a conservative agenda. They’re promoting the banks’ agenda. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) October 25, 2017

In 2007, as a Harvard University professor, Warren first floated the idea of the CFPB as a response to the financial crisis. The agency was ultimately established as part of 2010′s Dodd–Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act. In July, the CFPB said that around $12 billion had been given back to consumers as a result of its efforts, which include new regulations as well as enforcement of existing ones. Earlier this year, the watchdog sued Navient, the nation’s largest student loan company, alleging it misleads borrowers.

CFPB Director Richard Cordray called Tuesday’s Senate vote “a giant setback for every consumer in this country.”