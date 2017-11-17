Ella Vos Deals with Adversity and Motherhood on New Album "Words I Never Said”

Just a few years ago, rising indie pop singer Ella Vos could have never imagined that she would soon be debuting her first album, releasing hit songs, and creating the platform she has today. Vos decided to become a songwriter while she was pregnant with her son, realizing that a traditional 9-5 job was not conducive to her new lifestyle as a mother. Since then, Vos has stayed busy, releasing singles, collecting stories, and cultivating the experiences that turned into her new album Words I Never Said. With a unique voice and strong songwriting Vos, puts an entirely original work forward that demonstrates she has earned her place in the music industry.

Vos’s transition into the music industry has looked different than many of her contemporaries. After the birth of her son, Vos came to the realization that she had been battling postpartum depression, making her miserable and unable to fully enjoy the period of her life. Her response was to pick up a pen and paper, writing songs about these experiences that evolved into her debut album, Words I Never Said.

On Ella Vos’s debut album she isn’t just singing a collection of songs, she’s telling her story. From the first note of her hit song White Noise that starts the album off, to the intimate lyrics of tracks like Mother, Vos displays her unique perspective as both an emerging artist and a new mother. There’s an unparalleled depth that one would expect of a seasoned artist, which makes it all the more impressive from an artist debuting their first album.

Through Words I Never Said Vos breaks the rules of pop music, putting together a complete, cohesive album on her own terms. Vos’s decision to release the album independently, gave her complete control over the creative aspects of the release, allowing her to tell her story in the most authentic way possible. Stemming from her own inspirations and artistry, the album is a strong documentation of the struggles and triumphs of motherhood, and the music industry. We sat down with her to talk about the new album, songwriting, motherhood and more.