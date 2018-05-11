Elle Fanning Makes Her Punk-Music Debut In 'How To Talk To Girls At Parties'

2018 Summer Movie Preview

1 / 8

Laugh riots

After a gender-swapped "Overboard" remake jumpstarts the summer comedy slate, box-office queen Melissa McCarthy will do what she does best: thrust herself into more unruly antics. In <strong>"Life of the Party"</strong> (May 11), she plays a middle-aged divorcee who embraces her inner 20-year-old and returns to college to complete her degree. One week later, the latest superhero movie, <strong>"Book Club"</strong> (May 18), unites Jane Fonda, Diane Keaton, Mary Steenburgen and Candice Bergen as "Fifty Shades of Grey" converts. <br><br>On the indie side, two festival favorites -- <strong>"Under the Silver Lake"</strong> (June 22) and <strong>"Sorry to Bother You"</strong> (July 6) -- deliver laughs with a more avant-garde flair. "Lake" stars Andrew Garfield as a Los Angeles stoner who gets wrapped up in the mystery of his missing neighbor (Riley Keough), and "Bother" employs Lakeith Stanfield as a down-on-his-luck telemarketer who suddenly climbs the corporate ladder and finds himself embroiled in a bizarre netherworld replete with a cocaine-guzzling Armie Hammer.

Warner Bros/Paramount/A24/Annapurna<br><b>Clockwise from top left:</b> "Life of the Party," "Book Club," "Under the Silver Lake," "Sorry to Bother You"