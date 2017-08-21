“Vice News Tonight” reporter Elle Reeve appeared on CBS’s “Face the Nation” Sunday morning to discuss her experience documenting white supremacists rallying in Charlottesville, Virginia, this month.

Reeve confirmed once again that the white supremacists and neo-Nazis gathered in Charlottesville were not rallying simply to protest the removal of a statue of Robert E. Lee, as President Donald Trump argued last week.

“They didn’t talk about Robert E. Lee being a brilliant military tactician,” Reeve said of the white supremacists gathered on the campus of the University of Virginia on Aug. 11 and 12. “They chanted about Jews. They wanted to be menacing. It’s not an accident.”

Reeve’s comments echoed her statements from last week, when she told CNN’s Anderson Cooper that there were not “very good people” mixed up among the group of white supremacists in Charlottesville, as Trump had indicated during his response to the deadly violence that unfolded.

“Everyone who was there knew what they were doing. They were shouting ‘Jews will not replace us.’ It was very well coordinated. ... There was no mistaking. There’s no innocent person wandering up and accidentally getting involved in this.”