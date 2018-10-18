Ellen DeGeneres, Adam Lambert And More Go Purple For Spirit Day

Hollywood stars and advocacy groups alike helped turn social media into a sea of purple Thursday in support of LGBTQ youth.
The occasion, of course, was Spirit Day (Oct. 18). Now in its eighth year, Spirit Day was first observed in 2010 in response to a spate of queer youth suicides, including that of New Jersey teen Tyler Clementi. Since then, GLAAD has called on celebs, activists and media personalities to share photographs of themselves wearing purple clothing to both honor victims of suicide and show visible support for LGBTQ youth during National Bullying Prevention Month in October.
Ellen DeGeneres was among the A-list stars to express her support, sharing an animated, emoji-style image of herself on Twitter.
Also chiming in was Adam Lambert ...
... and Mariah Carey, who looked stunning even as she opted against the suggested violet attire in a floor-length, sequined yellow gown.
Britney Spears, Barbra Streisand and the “Will & Grace” cast were among the stars who also paid tribute. Meanwhile, the Kellogg Company unveiled a special edition “All Together” cereal at its New York café for the occasion.
GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis said in a statement that such visible signs of LGBTQ youth support were especially necessary given America’s current political climate.
In addition, the organization presented statistics from GLSEN’s 2015 National School Climate Survey that showed how deeply affected LGBTQ youth remain when it comes to bullying. For example, 85.2 percent of queer students reported having been verbally harassed, while 48.6 percent said they’d experienced cyberbullying of some sort. Similarly, 57.6 percent of LGBTQ students said they chose not to report an incident of bullying because they doubted anything would be done.
“Spirit Day is a day of national importance that highlights the serious issue of bullying and its disproportionate impact on LGBTQ youth,” Ellis said. “It also sends powerful messages of support, letting LGBTQ and other marginalized youth know that they are not alone — something sorely needed in our culture today.”
Check out how many stars supported Spirit Day on social media below.
Today is @GLAAD #SpiritDay! Let’s show our support for LGBTQ youth and stand up against bullying! Take the pledge to go purple 💜 https://t.co/tAUMYH3gIl pic.twitter.com/luT9yngXLo— Britney Spears (@britneyspears) October 18, 2018
Together, let’s wear purple.— Sterling K Brown (@SterlingKBrown) October 18, 2018
Together, let’s make a statement...
That it is okay to be who you are, no matter your background, race, religion, sexual orientation, or gender identity.
Together, let’s celebrate #SpiritDay. pic.twitter.com/cKYwepYoDt
Stand up against bullying! Take the pledge to go purple on #SpiritDay: https://t.co/0jWauJzb7c pic.twitter.com/Ahvef8T2pT— Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) October 18, 2018
I am proud to be a part of @glaad ‘s 9th Annual GLAAD #SpiritDay on the set of @NCISNewOrleans join the fight against bullying.https://t.co/kgamC5WzO4 #LGBTQ #CBS #NCISNOLA pic.twitter.com/OepUQRIrDb— Scott Bakula (@ScottBakula) October 18, 2018
We're proud to join @MLB by going purple and taking a stand against bullying. #SpiritDay pic.twitter.com/PYHsW3za3T— Kansas City Royals (@Royals) October 18, 2018
In honor of @glaad's #SpiritDay, we're wearing purple to support the #LGBTQ community! 💜#ChooseKindness and help put an end to bullying: https://t.co/naOlMAKEIs pic.twitter.com/1DxFygmdEH— The View (@TheView) October 18, 2018
Today is @glaad #SpiritDay ! Stand up against bullying! Take the pledge to go purple https://t.co/bhYS84foBS 💜 https://t.co/UBFNQewgnS— Luis Fonsi (@LuisFonsi) October 18, 2018
This #SpiritDay we’re wearing purple with our friends at @WillAndGrace & @glaad to stand with LGBTQ youth and stand up against bullying. We’re in this together. 💜 @MeganMullally @EricMcCormack @DebraMessing @SeanHayes pic.twitter.com/i4TeIMyh1e— Queerty (@Queerty) October 18, 2018
💜💜💜Let’s wear purple today to show our LGBTQ+ family that we love them, that we stand with them EVERY DAY. #spiritday @glaad (go to https://t.co/pYfalgNpz3 to find out how you… https://t.co/8gSasmOE4g— Tatiana Maslany (@tatianamaslany) October 18, 2018
Let's tell every young person that it's okay to be who you are, no matter your background, race, religion, sexual orientation, or gender identity. No one should be bullied or called names simply for being who they are. That's why we're wearing purple for #SpiritDay. Join us! pic.twitter.com/nC2U9iyGGy— Allison Janney (@AllisonBJanney) October 18, 2018
Today is @GLAAD #SpiritDay 🌈We're proud to wear purple, take a stand against bullying, and show our support for the LGBTQ youth! Spread love and kindness below!💜💜💜 pic.twitter.com/SkH7kAPTnQ— The Price Is Right (@PriceIsRight) October 18, 2018
In honor of #SpiritDay, we stand with LGBTQ youth against bullying today & everyday 💜 pic.twitter.com/v9yhowBrsE— Nickel🎃de🎃n (@Nickelodeon) October 18, 2018
Today, we’re going purple for #SpiritDay! Join us and @GLAAD in supporting #LGBTQ youth and taking a stand against bullying. 🌈💜 Visit https://t.co/878BEZG2W2 for more information. #BoyErased pic.twitter.com/906IhgGoNg— Boy Erased (@BoyErased) October 18, 2018