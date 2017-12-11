Ellen DeGeneres Evacuates Her Pets As California Fire Bears Down

Ellen DeGeneres tweeted Sunday that she and wife Portia de Rossi evacuated their pets as California’s raging Thomas fire closed in on their home in Santa Barbara County, an area packed with celebrities.
The talk-show host has several cats and dogs, “Entertainment Tonight” reported.
DeGeneres thanked firefighters for efforts battling the blaze, which had scorched more than 230,00 acres as of Sunday night, while Southern California burned in a days-long siege of wildfires.
According to TMZ, DeGeneres paid $18.6 million for a beachside home in Carpinteria in October. DeGeneres and de Rossi also own a villa in the region, which was up for sale for $39.5 million, real estate site Curbed noted.
Actor Rob Lowe said he was in the process of evacuating the area.
And Oprah Winfrey sent a shoutout with prayers to her community “and beyond” for the “fires raging.”
According to Deadline, Drew Barrymore, Jeff Bridges, Al Gore, Ashton Kutcher and George Lucas also have homes in the threatened area.
Here’s a 2016 clip of DeGeneres working out with pets.
And here, she and de Rossi walk dogs in a 2009 photo.