Ellen DeGeneres Ridicules Eric Trump Over His Weird Conspiracy Theory About Her

I woke up to discover I was part of a government conspiracy called #DeepState . Here’s what I have to say about it. pic.twitter.com/YbyrUgxA4T

In a clip shared online Wednesday night, the talk show host humorously addressed this tweet that President Donald Trump’s second son posted the previous evening:

Trump’s tweet that Twitter’s “who to follow” suggestions ― including Hillary Clinton, former President Barack Obama and DeGeneres ― represented the “deep state” prompted widespread ridicule.

“It’s just the craziest thing I’ve seen all week, because I saw that movie with the lady having sex with the fish and still this beats that,” said DeGeneres.

Eric Trump’s claim is “ridiculous” because “no one has undermined Donald Trump more than Donald Trump,” DeGeneres added. While “honored” that Eric Trump may think she was “powerful enough to be part of a government conspiracy,” DeGeneres said she didn’t “have that kind of time.”

“I’ve got my gay agenda meetings on Mondays. I’ve got on Wednesday Beyoncé, and I host an illuminati brunch, and then Portia (De Rossi) and I on the weekends are desperately trying to have a baby,” she joked.

DeGeneres later put forward her own theory for why Twitter was suggesting that Eric Trump follow her. “I mean it could be a conspiracy, or it could be because your sister, Ivanka, follows me on Twitter, and your sister, Tiffany, follows me on Twitter. And maybe you should follow me.”

Why? Because she does “post a lot of cute videos.”