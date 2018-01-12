10 Minutes Before Her Father Died, Ellen DeGeneres Saw A Beautiful Sign

Ellen DeGeneres’ father Elliot died this week at the age of 92, the television show host announced on Thursday. But just as she was coming to terms with her loss, DeGeneres spotted a beautiful sight in the sky.

DeGeneres told her studio audience that her dad, a former insurance salesman, had a good, long life and had always managed to live “exactly how he wanted.” Her family had been preparing for some time for his death.

Before he passed away, DeGeneres said that she spoke with her father and was able to say goodbye to him. After the chat, she said she was leaving the Warner Brother Studio’s building. Then, she looked back and saw a rainbow shining above her studio.

“This looks photoshopped,” she said, as she showed her audience a photo of the rainbow. “This is what I saw after I talked to my dad and he died 10 minutes later after that. Pretty amazing.”

“I got a rainbow before he died,” she said.

The Ellen Show / YouTube Ellen DeGeneres said she spotted this rainbow in the sky right after speaking to her dad for the last time.

DeGeneres told her audience that her dad was a “very funny” man who gave her and her brother Vance DeGeneres their sense of humor. He was also apparently a very religious person ― he never went to the doctor or took medicine because of his beliefs as a Christian Scientist.

DeGeneres, who is originally from Louisiana, remembered that growing up, her dad only took her on one family vacation. The family ended up touring the Warner Bros. studio lot in California ― the same place where DeGeneres now tapes her show.

The Ellen Show / YouTube Ellen DeGeneres paid a tribute to her late father on her show this Thursday.

The television host said that her dad was very proud of all she’d accomplished and loved her show.