Ellen DeGeneres Marks Election Day With 8-Year-Old Presidential Whiz

Macey Hensley is living proof you’re never too young to speak your mind.

The pint-sized presidency whiz celebrated Election Day by dropping by “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and expressing her enthusiasm for the 2018 midterms ― even though, at 8 years old, she’s still a decade from being able to vote herself.

“A lot of kids can’t wait to drive,” Macey said. “But I’m really excited and can’t wait till I can vote.”

Additional footage showed the Kansas native going door to door to encourage voters to head to the polls Tuesday.

“I don’t really care if people vote for Democrats or Republicans,” Macey said. “I just want people to get out there and vote.”