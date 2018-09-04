Nicki Minaj Reveals Surprising Detail About Her Love Life To Ellen DeGeneres

Nicki Minaj dropped an eyebrow-raising detail about her love life this week, telling Ellen DeGeneres that she requires her love interests have the stamina to “exercise” three times a night.

Stopping by Tuesday’s season premiere episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” the rapper said she was currently single, but didn’t mince words when it came to her bedroom preferences.

“If you see them once or twice a week, then yeah, three times a night,” she quipped. “When I see you, three times a night! And if you can’t hang, goodbye. You’re not wasting my time.”

For now, anyway, the single life appears to suit Minaj just fine.

“I’m finally learning who I am, and I love myself,” she said. “Everything I do now isn’t about pleasing some man, and that makes me feel so empowered.”

As for her dating, um, requirements, she added, “Do me a favor, ladies. Realize that this is about you feeling good, too. This is not about him only feeling good. Come on! Let’s go ... we’re not in the 1920s, OK?”

Later in the episode, Minaj took to the stage to perform a medley of tunes from her new album, “Queen,” including “Barbie Dreams” and “Ganja Burn.”