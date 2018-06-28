Why Ellen DeGeneres Divorce Rumors Made Portia de Rossi Feel 'Accepted'

Danny Moloshok / Reuters Portia de Rossi and Ellen DeGeneres will celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary in August — a decade’s worth of rumors about their imminent divorce notwithstanding.

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi have been plagued by divorce rumors since they got married in 2008 ― a common reality for most celebrity couples.

But de Rossi says it doesn’t really bother her, mainly because it means that people see gay marriage in a new light. It makes her and DeGeneres feel “accepted,” she said.

“The divorce rumors came and then we really knew the perceptions had changed,” she told Us Weekly at an event on Wednesday. “I’m not kidding. I know it sounds ridiculous, but when that started happening I thought, ‘Oh, now we’re finally accepted.’ We get the same shit as every celebrity couple.”

She added, “That means there is an acceptance for this.”

While she and her talk show host wife “avoid” divorce rumors, de Rossi said, they also try to stay away from rumors about their famous friends.

“I was at a newsstand … and there was a cover of Brad [Pitt] and Jen [Aniston],” she recalled. “I literally just stared at it, and I was like, ‘They haven’t seen each other ... How is this even a thing? I know for a fact’ ... I actually took a picture of it and sent it to Ellen and said, ‘Can you believe this?’ Anyway, no, in other words, we avoid it. We don’t care.”

The two will celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary in August.

A post shared by Ellen (@theellenshow) on Aug 16, 2017 at 12:46pm PDT

They marked another milestone this year: DeGeneres’ 60th birthday, on Jan. 26. In February, De Rossi surprised her wife on her TV show with the gift of a lifetime.

“It’s your 60th birthday, and this gift had to be really special, and it had to represent who you are and what you really care about,” de Rossi said. “So I combined that with the fact that — literally, guys — for, like, the last two years, Ellen has said to me, ‘I feel like I’m not doing enough.’ Every day, almost. So I put all that together, and I got you this gift.”