02/01/2018 08:15 am ET

Ellen DeGeneres And Portia De Rossi Share A Birthday Kiss

"My favorite person in the world."

Ellen DeGeneres and and wife Portia de Rossi celebrate birthdays just days apart.

Just a couple of Aquarians living their best life.

TV host Ellen DeGeneres, who turned 60 on Jan. 26, wished her wife, Portia de Rossi, a happy 45th birthday on Wednesday by sharing a sweet snapshot of them kissing on the set of her show.

She also posted a best-of video of de Rossi appearing as a guest.

 

In addition, the talk-show host managed to squeeze in a birthday shoutout to Justin Timberlake and Kerry Washington, who have the same birthday as de Rossi.

“I knew there was a reason I liked you both,” DeGeneres said.

Horoscope.com lists Aquarius strengths as being “progressive, original, humanitarian, independent.”

Hmmm. Sounds like a few famous Aquarians we know.

(Dear Readers: This does not constitute a HuffPost endorsement of or belief in astrology. We’re just having fun with some birthdays, OK?)

