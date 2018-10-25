Ellen DeGeneres Puts Chrissy Teigen Through Her Scariest Haunted House Yet

There’s nothing in this world Ellen DeGeneres loves more than to scare celebrities ― OK, perhaps Portia de Rossi takes the top spot ― but thoroughly terrifying her guests has become something of a pastime for the talk-show host.

So, what better way to spice up her annual haunted house segment starring her always loyal executive producer Andy Lassner than to throw Chrissy Teigen into the mix?

That’s right, the supermodel and cookbook author agreed to subject herself to the horrors of the Purge Maze at Universal Studios Halloween of Horror for our enjoyment, and for DeGeneres’ “insane and sick and twisted amusement,” according to Lassner.

“I would like to say Andy was really brave, but that would be a total lie,” DeGeneres said, introducing the video clip.

Teigen is game from the start, wondering just how bad five minutes in a haunted house can be, but she quickly realizes what’s in store for her.

Threatening figures of all shapes and sizes pop out at the two, sending one to the floor and the other running through the house just to get it over with.