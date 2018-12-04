Ellen DeGeneres Returns To Stand-Up After 15 Years For New Netflix Special

1 / 14 1981-1987

DeGeneres got her comedy start as the emcee at a standup club in in New Orleans. Videotapes of her performance led her to receive Showtime's "Funniest Person in America" title in 1982. By 1986, she made her "Tonight Show" debut and was asked to join Johnny Carson on his couch afterward -- the first such honor for a female comedian and the moment that she says "catapulted" her career.

