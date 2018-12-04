ENTERTAINMENT
Ellen DeGeneres Returns To Stand-Up After 15 Years For New Netflix Special

The talk show host admits it's a little harder to be "relatable" when you're a big celebrity.
By David Moye

Ellen DeGeneres is returning to her stand-up comedy roots in a new special for Netflix.

The show, “Ellen DeGeneres: Relatable,” debuts Dec. 18 on the streaming platform and marks DeGeneres’ first comedy special since 2003.

In the trailer that just dropped, DeGeneres discusses how her life has changed so much in the last decade and a half that being “relatable” might be hard for her.

She illustrates the problem in a bit about emotional support animals:

“I have an issue with all the emotional support animals that people are flying with now. You’re walking down the aisle to your seat, which is 10B or whatever it is, it’s like Noah’s Ark: There’s a woman with a ferret; there’s a man with a mongoose; there’s a lady with a donkey.” 

The punchline then shows DeGeneres knows she’s no longer one of the little people.

“I say 10B — does the plane go back that far? I’ve never been back there.”

You can see the trailer below:

