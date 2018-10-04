Ellen DeGeneres Is 'Furious' At People Who Don't Believe Christine Blasey Ford

Ford, a Palo Alto University psychology professor, publicly accused Kavanaugh in September of sexually assaulting her when the two were at a high school party in 1982. Last Thursday, she appeared before the Senate Judiciary Committee and gave an emotional testimony, which caught the attention of the entire country.

As a survivor herself, DeGeneres said it’s not surprising that Ford couldn’t remember every single detail of her alleged assault.

“You don’t remember those things. What you remember is what happened to you and where you were and how you feel. That’s what you remember,” she said. “I think anybody who has gone through it, right now, is watching this so angry because you know, how dare you not believe us?”