Ellen DeGeneres Is 'Furious' At People Who Don't Believe Christine Blasey Ford

Ellen DeGeneres believes Christine Blasey Ford, the woman who accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault.
During a conversation with “Today” show co-host Savannah Guthrie published Thursday morning, DeGeneres talked about her experience as a survivor of sexual abuse and how it’s shaped her thoughts on Ford’s allegation.
“As a victim of sexual abuse, I am furious at people who don’t believe it,” the comedian told Guthrie of Ford’s testimony during a pre-taped interview on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”
Ford, a Palo Alto University psychology professor, publicly accused Kavanaugh in September of sexually assaulting her when the two were at a high school party in 1982. Last Thursday, she appeared before the Senate Judiciary Committee and gave an emotional testimony, which caught the attention of the entire country.
As a survivor herself, DeGeneres said it’s not surprising that Ford couldn’t remember every single detail of her alleged assault.
“You don’t remember those things. What you remember is what happened to you and where you were and how you feel. That’s what you remember,” she said. “I think anybody who has gone through it, right now, is watching this so angry because you know, how dare you not believe us?”
DeGeneres spoke about her own assault Wednesday during a conversation with actress Busy Philipps on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”
“I was 15 and I had something happen to me. When I watched Dr. Ford ― anyone who has had something happen to them, you just get so angry when someone doesn’t believe you or says, ‘Why did you wait so long?’” DeGeneres told Philipps.
“It’s because we’re girls and we’re taught not to say anything and go along with it,” she continued. “So you at 14, me at 15, God knows how many people in this audience have had something happen.”
Two other women also have accused Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct. Kavanaugh has denied all accusations against him.
Last week, the Senate Judiciary Committee voted to confirm Kavanaugh, but the final Senate vote was delayed until an FBI investigation into Ford’s allegation could be conducted. The FBI investigation concluded Thursday morning. Senators are currently reviewing the FBI’s findings, which are being withheld from the public.
A final vote on Kavanaugh’s nomination could come as early as Saturday.
Need help? Visit RAINN’s National Sexual Assault Online Hotline or the National Sexual Violence Resource Center’s website.