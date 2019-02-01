Ellen DeGeneres Tells Colton Underwood She's Got 'The Bachelor' Finale Figured Out

The season finale of “The Bachelor” won’t air for weeks yet, but Ellen DeGeneres said she already knows who the ABC reality series’ final contestants will be.

The host shared her predictions with the star of “The Bachelor” directly when Colton Underwood, a former NFL practice-squad player, appeared on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” Friday.

“I don’t know how you’re going to narrow it down,” she said, after challenging Underwood to a word association game while holding photos of Season 23 contestants. “But I think the final two are going to be Cassie and Caelynn. That’s my prediction, that you’re going to have these two.”

Given that this season’s episodes of “The Bachelor” have all been taped, Underwood knows the outcome but didn’t divulge much in his chat with DeGeneres other than to say he’s “definitely the happiest I’ve ever been in my life.”

“I wouldn’t have gone on the show if I didn’t think it was going to be good and I wasn’t going to be hopeful in it,” he said. “So yeah, I’m very happy right now.”

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros. “The Bachelor” star Colton Underwood got a pair of forward-looking skivvies from Ellen DeGeneres on her show.

Thus far on “The Bachelor,” the 26-year-old Underwood has maintained that he is a virgin ― and his proclaimed sexual abstinence has been the subject of some tongue-in-cheek debate by everyone from Jimmy Kimmel to Billy Eichner.

As for DeGeneres, she opted to present the famously underwear-loathing Underwood with a pair of boxer briefs that will, um, confirm when he’s decided to take the plunge.

It was a fitting gift, as Underwood revealed he wore a different pair of Ellen-branded skivvies for the interview.