This surprise military reunion is one for the books.

Maura Gonsalves had not seen her U.S. Navy supply officer boyfriend Noah Copeland for more than a year, after he was deployed to the remote Indian Ocean island of Diego Garcia.

That was until Thursday, when daytime television host Ellen DeGeneres reunited the couple from San Diego, California, on her show.

Needless to say, things got emotional real fast.

DeGeneres set up the tearjerking segment by reading out a letter from Copeland asking for tickets to Ellen’s upcoming birthday special on his girlfriend’s behalf.

Gonsalves, who was in the audience, joined DeGeneres on stage to talk about her relationship. Then Copeland joined her, with the passes to Ellen’s party and a gigantic bunch of flowers in hand.

As if that wasn’t enough, the couple revealed how a planned vacation to Puerto Rico had been scuppered by Hurricane Maria. So, they donated their holiday cash to the Caribbean island’s relief effort instead.

As a way of saying thank you, DeGeneres gifted Gonsalves a six-night trip to Hawaii. “I can’t give you (Copeland) a gift because you’re not allowed to accept anything because you’re in the military,” said DeGeneres. But, turning to Gonsalves, she said “I can give you a gift and if you chose to include him that’s your business.”