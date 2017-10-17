Ellen's New Segment Calls Out Straight People For Crazy Behavior

Have you ever noticed that straight people are responsible for doing some wacky stuff?

Ellen DeGerenes certainly has ― and she’s created a new segment, “Oh, Straight People!” to mock their (often ridiculous) ways.

Seemingly riffing on ― and refuting ― the stereotype that queer people are the ones who do strange or unusual things, Ellen explained the nature of the segment in simple terms.

“I’m going to show you a headline — it’s a real headline — about straight people and then I will say, ‘Oh, straight people!’ and then I’ll move on to the next headline,” she told her studio audience.