Ellen Page Says Brett Ratner Sexually Harassed Her On 'X-Men' Set

Actress Ellen Page says director Brett Ratner sexually harassed her on the set of the 2006 film “X-Men: The Last Stand,” and outed her as gay in front of the cast and crew.

Page made the accusations on Facebook Friday afternoon in a post that begins, “You should fuck her to make her realize she’s gay.”

The 30-year-old actress was 18 at the time of filming. She said Ratner made the crude comment to another actress about 10 years her senior.

Page came out as gay in February 2014, during a speech at a Human Rights Campaign, but says at the time of filming the “X-Men” movie she “had not yet come out to myself.”

She added:

I knew I was gay, but did not know, so to speak. I felt violated when this happened. I looked down at my feet, didn’t say a word and watched as no one else did either.

Page said Ratner “outed” her with no regard for her well-being, adding that’s “an act we all recognize as homophobic.”

Page’s accusations are corroborated by her co-star Anna Paquin, who posted this tweet in support:

I was there when that comment was made. I stand with you .@EllenPage https://t.co/DEIvKDXeEL — Anna Paquin (@AnnaPaquin) November 10, 2017

Page, who played Kitty Pryde in the film, said she wasn’t the only woman who had to put with Ratner’s abuse.

“I proceeded to watch him on set say degrading things to women. I remember a woman walking by the monitor as he made a comment about her ‘flappy pussy.’”

Page detailed other things Ratner did, including getting mad at her when she wouldn’t put on a “Team Ratner” shirt:

I said no and he insisted. I responded, ‘I am not on your team.’ Later in the day, producers of the film came to my trailer to say that I ‘couldn’t talk like that to him.’ I was being reprimanded, yet he was not being punished nor fired for the blatantly homophobic and abusive behavior we all witnessed. I was an actor that no one knew. I was eighteen and had no tools to know how to handle the situation.

HuffPost reached out to Ratner, who did not immediately respond.

The director has come under fire recently after six women, including actresses Natasha Henstridge and Olivia Munn, accused him of sexual harassment and misconduct.

The director denies the allegations and said he is filing a defamation suit against one of his accusers.