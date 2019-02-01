Ellen Page Calls Out Trump And Pence Over Hate: ‘This Needs To F**king Stop!’

Actress Ellen Page called out President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence for promoting hate against LGBTQ people in an impassioned plea on the “Late Show” Thursday night.
While Page named both Trump and Pence, she saved her harshest words for the vice president, who has a long track record of hostility to gay rights
“The vice president of America wishes I didn’t have the love with my wife,” Page said, sharing a picture of herself and her spouse, Emma Portner.
The two were married last year.
The star of the upcoming Netflix series “The Umbrella Academy” also urged people to “connect the dots” to the actions of government officials such as Pence with the rise of hate crimes against the LGBTQ community:
“If you are in a position of power and you hate people, and you want to cause suffering to them, you go through the trouble, you spend your career trying to cause suffering, what do you think is going to happen? Kids are going to be abused and they’re going to kill themselves, and people are going to be beaten on the street.”
“I have traveled the world and I have met the most marginalized people you could meet. I am lucky to have this time and the privilege to say this,” she added. “This needs to fucking stop.”