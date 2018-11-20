Ellen Pompeo Calls Out Magazine For Lack Of 'Color' In Middle Of Interview

In the middle of a videotaped roundtable discussion set up by Porter magazine for its annual “Women in Television” issue, “Gray’s Anatomy” star Ellen Pompeo took the opportunity to complain about the publication’s lack of diversity.

“This day has been incredible, and there’s a ton of women in the room,” Pompeo said. “But, I don’t see enough color. And I didn’t see enough color when I walked in the room today.”

Her comments were part of a free-wheeling conversation between Pompeo and “Sleepless” actress Gabrielle Union, actress Emma Roberts of “Scream Queens” and “Jane the Virgin” star Gina Rodriquez about diversity at work, at schools and among friends. The women also discussed sexism and the pursuit of pay parity.

During the discussion, Pompeo referred to an earlier meeting with the director of an endorsement project. She told him that she wanted the crew on that operation to “look like the world that I walk around in every day. I think it’s up to all productions to make sure that your crew looks like the world we see.”

“As caucasian people, it’s our job, it’s our task, it’s our responsibility to make sure we speak up in every single room we walk into,” Pompeo added. “It’s our job because we created the problem.”

Viewers loved it:

I might have to watch this at least 10 more times. Well done Ellen Pompeo — Rebecca Theodore-Vachon (@FilmFatale_NYC) November 19, 2018

This, ladies + gentlefolk, is how you use your privilege as an ally. This is how you show up for those around you. @EllenPompeo leveraged her power as a white woman Hollywood heavy-hitter and shined a light on the lack of inclusivity off-screen @ this @NETAPORTER sit down. 👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿 https://t.co/MNKYaN4WSV — Is this your coat? Did you come with anyone? (@DamoneWilliams_) November 19, 2018