Ellen Doesn't Clown Around When Pranking Sarah Paulson

Sarah Paulson got her own real-life “American Horror Story” on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” Tuesday.

While chatting with host Ellen DeGeneres, the “AHS” actress talked about how series co-creator Ryan Murphy based some of the scary elements of Season 7, “Cult,” on Paulson’s real-life fears, one of those being clowns.

Oh, but Ellen was already prepared.

On the show, the host prank-scared Paulson not once, not twice, but three times, with a final scary clown popping out and sending the actress hiding under the coffee table.