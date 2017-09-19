Ellen Doesn't Clown Around When Pranking Sarah Paulson

Sarah Paulson got her own real-life “American Horror Story” on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” Tuesday.
While chatting with host Ellen DeGeneres, the “AHS” actress talked about how series co-creator Ryan Murphy based some of the scary elements of Season 7, “Cult,” on Paulson’s real-life fears, one of those being clowns.
Oh, but Ellen was already prepared.
On the show, the host prank-scared Paulson not once, not twice, but three times, with a final scary clown popping out and sending the actress hiding under the coffee table.
It’s DeGeneres’ first scare of Season 15, which she announced on Twitter, and it’s clear that this year she’s not clowning around.