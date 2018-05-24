Ellen Tears Up When Ashton Kutcher Donates $4 Million To Her Wildlife Fund

On Wednesday, actor Ashton Kutcher made a surprise visit to “The Ellen Show” and shocked host Ellen DeGeneres by making a $4 million donation to her wildlife fund, a cause near and dear to the TV show host.

Kutcher even asked a teary-eyed DeGeneres to push the button on his phone app to officially transfer the funds.

“I would like to push it,” DeGeneres quipped. “I’d like to push it real good.”

In February, DeGeneres received an incredible gift from her wife, actress Portia de Rossi: The Ellen DeGeneres Wildlife Fund. The fund’s first initiative will be building a campus in Rwanda for the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund to house and protect mountain gorillas while promoting tourism, education and scientific research.

Construction will begin on the Ellen DeGeneres Campus of the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund this summer. Fossey, one of DeGeneres’ heroes, was an American scientist who made it her life’s work to study gorillas in Africa.