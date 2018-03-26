Trump Ally Sues Qatar For Hacking His Email

WASHINGTON — A Top GOP fundraiser and his wife sued the government of Qatar, the lobbying firm Stonington Strategies, and lobbyist and former Republican political adviser Nicolas Muzin on Monday for allegedly hacking their email accounts and distributing the stolen emails to various media organizations.

The selectively leaked emails appear to show Elliott Broidy, a Los Angeles-based Republican National Committee deputy finance chair, using his proximity to Republican elected officials to influence foreign policy decisions and to boost his defense company’s business prospects. The anonymous leaker, which described itself as a group that exposes wrongdoing in Hollywood, has disseminated different tranches of hacked emails to reporters over the past several weeks, resulting in a trickle of negative news stories scrutinizing Broidy’s business practices and his communications with U.S. politicians and foreign governments.

The New York Times, Wall Street Journal, Associated Press, Bloomberg, Al Jazeera, HuffPost and others have published stories that appear to be based on the leaked emails.

Broidy, who has denied any wrongdoing, has accused Qatar of orchestrating the hack in retaliation for his outspoken criticism of the government there and his support for its regional rivals.

“We believe the evidence is clear that a nation state is waging a sophisticated disinformation campaign against me in order to silence me, including hacking emails, forging documents, and engaging in espionage and numerous other illegal activities,” Broidy said in a statement. “We believe it is also clear that I have been targeted because of my strong political views against Qatar’s state sponsored terrorism and double dealing.”

Qatar denies it was involved in the hack and indicated in a statement to HuffPost that it is considering a counter-lawsuit against Broidy for making “false statements.”

Broidy made headlines in 2009, when he pleaded guilty to giving New York state officials almost $1 million worth of gifts to help his company win a lucrative contract with the state’s pension fund. But since then, he has largely operated behind the scenes.

On Feb. 28, HuffPost received the first batch of Broidy’s emails from a group that called itself L.A. Confidential. The emails appeared to show Broidy’s wife, Robin Rosenzweig, asking for more than $80 million to scuttle a Justice Department investigation into a corruption scandal implicating a Malaysian businessman — and Broidy using his ties to the Trump administration to help.

The next round of emails showed Broidy directly pitching President Donald Trump on a plan to recruit an international army “of Muslim soldiers recruited from Arab and Islamic nations” to fight the Taliban and the Islamic State group in Afghanistan.

The most recent round of emails sent to HuffPost came from a group that called itself Hollywood 2018 and used ProtonMail, an encrypted email service. When HuffPost tried to ask Hollywood 2018 if it was the same group that was behind L.A. Confidential, the email bounced back, indicating the account had been deactivated.

The leaker was strategic, providing different news outlets with different documents, ensuring that each outlet would feel it had newsworthy material.

The New York Times reported that Broidy offered access to Trump as part of an effort to get foreign leaders to sign contracts with his defense firm Circinus. The Times also detailed how George Nader, a political adviser to the United Arab Emirates who is now cooperating with special counsel Robert Mueller, cultivated Broidy to gain influence with the Trump administration.

The Associated Press reported that Nader wired Broidy millions of dollars to fund an effort to convince U.S. lawmakers to pass legislation that would label Qatar as a state sponsor of terrorism.