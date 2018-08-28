“He can stick his submarine where it hurts,” Unsworth said on CNN at the time. “It just had absolutely no chance of working. He had no conception of what the cave passage was like.”

A thin-skinned Musk replied by suggesting Unsworth was a pedophile. (There is absolutely zero evidence to suggest this is true.)

“We will make one of the mini-sub/pod going all the way to Cave 5 no problemo,” Musk said in a since-deleted tweet. “Sorry pedo guy, you really did ask for it.”

After swift backlash and media attention, Musk offered a half-hearted apology, saying he was mad because Unsworth “said several untruths & suggested I engage in a sexual act with the mini-sub.”

That should have been the end of Musk’s child-like tantrum, but on Tuesday he caused a new stir by tweeting that he didn’t cry during a recent New York Times interview in which he discussed “the most difficult and painful year of my career.”