Mark Zuckerberg And Elon Musk Go At It In 'Epic Rap Battle’

Two modern-day titans of tech duke it out in the latest installment of “Epic Rap Battles of History.”

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, who have previously feuded over the dangers posed by artificial intelligence, hilariously attempt to one-up each other in the spoof video shared online Friday.

“Your site’s got so many Russian bots, they should call it the Social Nyet-work,” fake Musk taunts faux Zuckerberg, who fires back: “Set your self-driving truck to haul yourself home, because this battle’s like PayPal, you got owned!”