Queer Aussie Men Strip Down For Intimate Indie Magazine Pictorial

This article contains images that may not be considered suitable for work.

Liam Campbell interviewed and photographed 17 queer Perth men for the new issue of Elska magazine, released May 1. The 176-page edition is the largest in the publication’s nearly three-year history ― a testament, he said, to the city’s underrated vitality.

“When people wrote things like, ‘You should come to Melbourne, but if you can’t, just please don’t choose Perth’ or ‘Sydney would be great, but absolutely not Perth ― it’s the most boring city in the world.’ These comments just made me want to choose Perth more,” Campbell, the magazine’s founder and editor, told HuffPost. “I wanted to prove them wrong and give Perth some love.”