Elton John announced on Wednesday that he’s quitting the road after a massive farewell tour that’ll span some 300 shows across three years.

But he’s not planning to stop recording music.

“I definitely want to make a couple more albums,” the pop star said.

In the clip above, circa 1970 or 1971, watch as John explains how he comes up with his music, in this case using the lyrics of “Tiny Dancer” written by his longtime collaborator Bernie Taupin.

John is also known for working quickly ― so quickly that he once cooked up music to an oven manual on the spot:

He pulled off a similar feat on “Inside the Actors’ Studio,” turning part of Henrik Ibsen’s play “Peer Gynt” into a song: