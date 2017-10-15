Email Marketing and Email Validation Strategy

Marketing has become very critical for most businesses. You will note that most businesspersons are investing a lot of resources on marketing strategies. There are many ways through which you can market your products and services. Some businesspersons normally use websites to market their products and services. You can use email marketing as a way of promoting your business. You will note that that email marketing is a marketing strategy that most business owners gravitate towards. This is because the practice is straightforward, cheap and very effective. If you want to refine your overall marketing strategy, you should consider email marketing.

There are some things that you should do so that you can be successful in email marketing. The following are some email marketing practices that you should consider:

1. Ensure your email fits your brand

Whether you are using a template or hiring a designer, you should ensure that your email fits your brand. It should have information about your products and services. This will encourage readers to open your email, read and respond to it.

2. Check the engagement metrics

One of the best ways to evaluate the success of your email campaign is by looking at engagement. Some of the engagement metrics that you should check include: opens, clicks, unsubscribes and so forth. If you see high open and click rates, you have a healthy email program. However, if you see addresses on your email list that never change, you should try to bring them back on board with a re-engagement campaign. If this does not work, you can remove them from your list. It is advisable that you send to a small but a highly engaged list of recipients than a larger but unengaged list. This can help you a great deal.

3. Correct the simple mistakes

Before sending an email to your customers, you should ensure that you correct simple mistakes. You should ensure that you punctuate your text before sending it to your clients. You should ensure that you proofread your document before sending it. Also, you should ensure that your message is clear and precise. It should not be ambiguous. You can also check your image to text ratio. Ensure that you have a text version to support your HTML email. This will make your clients understand your message.

4. Email validation

You will note that businesses and consumers rely on emails for information and as the primary communication channel. However, dead-end email accounts can slowly clog up your contact lists. This means that you will be sending messages and not getting any replies. This is the reason why you need Email Validation so that you can remain with the effective ones. This can help you save more money and time spent spend on sending messages to those emails.