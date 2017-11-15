Ember Island Completes Debut EP with "Leaving" Track and Video

The time has finally come, with Ember Island’s newest premiere today, the trio’s debut EP is complete. Starting in August, the Swedish group has released a handful of brilliant compositions (along with gorgeous visual accompaniments), building toward the climactic moment where they had accumulated a full EP release. Today I’m happy to help them bring this amazing collection of work together with the final piece of the Ember Island EP puzzle: “Leaving.”

In my last article, I spoke about how Ember Island viewed their project as less of a group, and more of a place where the listener could escape to. A sonic refuge where one could lose themselves entirely in the music, the artwork, and the abstract of what Ember Island could be. “Everything we are creating is meant to make you feel like you have an escape, and that you can truly create whatever you want to.” With the accompanying visuals, we’ve been able to discover just where this refuge could be.

With “Stay,” we see the escapism through the eyes of a child. Through memory, imagination, and wandering. “Need You” had a minimal air to it, provoking a feeling of confinement through its static shot of a greenhouse in the midst of a downpour. In “Hide Me,” we’re taken to a lush mountain forest, along with a stunning lake for a dreamy escape. The dark and abstract nature of “Love Deserved” was open to interpretation. Finally, “Leaving” shows a journey away, late at night, with the perfect evocation of closure, with just a touch of intrigue and mystery.

Musically, “Leaving” is minimalist and melancholy. Driven almost entirely by vocalist Alex’s reverbed vocals and a thumping kick drum, only subtle synths introduced here and there serve as momentary punctuation on the choruses and bridges. Beautifully restrained guitar work finds itself floating gently through the background, while the occasional sweep of heavily effected chords round out the track’s brilliant use of emptiness.

The video begins with the trio shuffling into an old pickup truck at night. As they drive, a warm light casts itself through the windshield while Alex sings. A winding road takes us nearer to the group’s destination; the same greenhouse we’d seen throughout the group’s previous videos. The dreamy and soft focus that we’d seen in previous videos is still apparent, with an added glitching effect that helps disrupt and stutter the video. This once again manifests an air of intrigue that promotes the idea that the audience may be viewing something entirely synthetic; crafted solely for the purpose of helping them escape into a world unlike their own. By the end of the video, the trio has stepped out of the truck, into the greenhouse, and eventually vanish, completing the track’s promise of “leaving.”